MTG to introduce bill aimed at ‘swatters’ as Rick Scott becomes latest target

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is pledging to fight for harsher penalties for people who falsely call emergency services to someone’s home or another specific location, a prank known as “swatting.”

Greene, who has been a victim of the move multiple times herself, announced on X that a relative of hers had been swatted on Wednesday night.

“The dangerous swatting harassment continues, as tonight, one of my family members was swatted at their house,” she wrote.

“I will be introducing legislation to make it much easier for law enforcement to arrest and prosecutors to prosecute these criminals.”

Hours later, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., announced Thursday morning that his home had been swatted. Scott said he and his wife were not home at the time.

“Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards ‘swatted’ my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family,” Scott wrote on X.

It’s the latest in a recent spate of incidents targeting Republican politicians.

Both Greene and Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., said they were swatted on Christmas Day.

“Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!” Williams wrote.

Greene wrote on the platform, “I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here.”

“My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” she added.

Scott’s office declined to comment on Greene’s legislative proposal. Fox News Digital also reached out to Williams’ office about Greene’s plan to introduce a bill to crack down on swatting.

Swatting, which is illegal, is used to target specific individuals or locations. A caller reports a false incident, such as a home killing or bomb threat, to emergency dispatchers with the goal of getting armed officers on high alert to respond.

It’s also a practice that’s grown more frequent as information such as people’s private home addresses becomes easier to obtain on social media.