Motion to subpoena Hunter Biden to testify before Congress blocked by Democrats

Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee denied a motion from Republicans on Tuesday to subpoena Hunter Biden as a witness on its hearing about electrifying the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) fleet of vehicles.

“Democrats just denied our motion to subpoena Hunter Biden,” the GOP members of the committee tweeted. “They refuse to hold Hunter accountable for his shady business dealings that make us more dependent on China for renewable energy. It’s past time for accountability.”

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., had made a motion to subpoena the president’s son as a witness because of what he called his “invaluable” expertise regarding cobalt mining.

“I just made a motion to subpoena Hunter Biden as a witness for the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s hearing on electrifying [the USPS],” Biggs tweeted. “Hunter sold a U.S. cobalt mine to a Chinese company. Cobalt is necessary for electric car production. Hunter’s expertise is invaluable!”

“Wow,” Biggs tweeted after the motion was denied. “Democrats just denied my motion to subpoena Hunter. They continue to protect him at any cost. I guess Democrats are ok with his shady business dealings.”

Last week, House Republicans on the Oversight and Reform Committee called on Hunter Biden to testify, according to a letter from ranking member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

“House Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans request the attendance and testimony of Hunter Biden,” Comer said in the letter to Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

Comer cited Biden’s supposed expertise in cobalt mining, which he suggested secured him a negotiating position with Chinese officials.

According to a November 2021 report in The New York Times, Hunter Biden was “part-owner of a venture involved in the $3.8 billion purchase by a Chinese conglomerate of one of the world’s largest cobalt deposits.”

“Today in the House Oversight Committee, Democrats held a hearing on electrifying the U.S. Postal Service Fleet,” tweeted Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., who also sits on the Oversight and Reform Committee. “Meanwhile, we still have not had a hearing on the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the crisis at our southern border, or the skyrocketing energy prices.”

