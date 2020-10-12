Mother of the late Sen. John McCain passes away at the age of 108

Roberta McCain, the mother of late Sen. John McCain, has died at the age of 108, her daughter-in-law announced on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain,” Cindy McCain tweeted. “I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy.”

A native of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Roberta Wright was nearly 21 and a college student in southern California when she eloped to Tijuana, Mexico, in January 1933 with a young sailor named John S. McCain Jr. He would go on to become a Navy admiral, like the father he shared a name with, and the couple would have three children — Jean, John and Joseph — within a decade.

In a tribute posted to Twitter, Meghan McCain described her grandmother as everything she aspired to be.

“I love you Nana. You’re everything I ever aspired to be. Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love. There will never be another one like you, you will be missed every day. I wish my daughter had gotten to meet you,” she said.

News of Roberta McCain’s death comes roughly two years after her son John died of brain cancer in 2018. She was reportedly known for her frankness and having a rebellious streak. “She was a willful, rebellious girl,” the former Arizona senator previously wrote of his mother.

The senator said in one of his books that “my mother was raised to be a strong, determined woman who thoroughly enjoyed life, and always tried to make the most of her opportunities. She was encouraged to accept, graciously and with good humor, the responsibilities and sacrifices her choices have required of her. I am grateful to her for the strengths she taught me by example.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.