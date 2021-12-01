NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most Americans support keeping the landmark U.S. Supreme Court 1973 abortion decision Roe v. Wade in place, according to recent national surveys.

The landmark ruling is being challenged in a case concerning a Mississippi abortion law that the high court justices are hearing on Wednesday.

Two-thirds of voters questioned in a Fox News national poll conducted in September wanted to keep in place Roe, which legalized abortion nationwide. The 65% opposed to overturning the abortion ruling was a record in Fox polling, up from 61% a year ago, and narrowly eclipsing the previous high of 64% in June 2019.

Other recent national polls showed similar findings.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post survey conducted early last month, 60% of Americans said Roe should be upheld, with 27% saying the ruling should be overturned.

And only a fifth of those questioned in a Marquette Law School national survey conducted in September wanted to see Roe overturned by the Supreme Court. The findings were in line with larger polls conducted by Gallup and Pew Research earlier this year.

Going past the top lines, the Fox News poll indicated that for the first time, over half of Republicans (53%) joined majorities of Democrats (77%) and Independents (64%) in saying Roe should remain the law of the land.

Seven in 10 White Catholics (72%) and nearly half of White evangelical Christians (49%) also thought the decision should stand.

