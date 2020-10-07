More voters think neighbors backing Trump over Biden: Fox News poll

With the 2020 election just weeks away, a growing number of Americans think their neighbors support President Trump over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming election, according to Fox News poll results released Wednesday.

A poll of registered voters found 49 percent thought their neighbors were supporting Trump for president. By comparison, 38 percent of respondents said they thought their neighbors were backing the Biden campaign.

The 11-point differential marked an uptick from August, when 39 percent of respondents said they thought Trump had their neighbors’ support and 34 percent felt Biden was their pick.

The latest poll found 22 percent of self-identified Democrats said their neighbors were picking Trump. Just nine percent of self-identified Republicans said they believed their neighbors supported Biden. Respondents who identified as “very liberal” were three times as likely to suspect their neighbors were backing the candidate from the other side of the political spectrum.

The results showed a slight downtick in Trump’s approval rating, with 47 percent saying they approved of the president’s performance compared to 48 percent in September.

Biden leads President Trump by a 53-43 percent margin among likely voters.

The Fox News poll was conducted from Oct. 3 through 6 by phone. A total of 1,107 registered voters were chosen at random to participate. The poll had an error margin of plus or minus three percentage points.