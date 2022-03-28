FOX Politics 

More than a dozen former Trump officials expected to participate in ‘America First’ summit next month

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are expected to gather in Georgia next month for an “America First” policy summit, Fox News has learned.

The “America First Policy Summit” is set to take place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta on April 21 and 22, and will feature panels focused on the economy, foreign policy, border security, school choice, parental rights and health care costs.

President Trump speaks to reporters before a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Dec. 6, 2017. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

A source familiar with the event told Fox News that it comes as a “companion meeting” from the America First Policy Summit and Gala at Mar-a-Lago in December, to which former President Trump attended.

The source said the summit is intended to “build the pillars and mandate for the America First policy agenda” that will “save the country.”

The officials attending are expected to include:

Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to the president.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, on July 7, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

John Ratcliffe, former director of National Intelligence.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Linda McMahon, former administrator of the Small Business Administration.Brooke Rollins, former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.Larry Kudlow, former director of the White House National Economic Council.David Bernhardt, former secretary of the Department of Interior.

David Bernhardt, a former oil and gas lobbyist, speaks before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at his confirmation hearing to head the Interior Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Matt Whitaker, former acting attorney general.

Matthew Whitaker is the former Acting Attorney General of the United States.

Keith Kellog, former national security adviser.Chad Wolf, former secretary of Homeland Security.

Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf testifies during his confirmation hearing on Sept. 23, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
(Greg Nash-Pool)

Robert Lighthizer, former U.S. trade representative.

Robert Lighthizer also served as the deputy U.S. trade representative under the Reagan administration.
(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Scott Turner, former director of the White House Opportunity & Revitalization Council.Rodney Scott, former U.S. Border Patrol chief.

Others expected to speak and attend the summit include former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.