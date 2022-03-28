More than a dozen former Trump officials expected to participate in ‘America First’ summit next month

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are expected to gather in Georgia next month for an “America First” policy summit, Fox News has learned.

The “America First Policy Summit” is set to take place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta on April 21 and 22, and will feature panels focused on the economy, foreign policy, border security, school choice, parental rights and health care costs.

A source familiar with the event told Fox News that it comes as a “companion meeting” from the America First Policy Summit and Gala at Mar-a-Lago in December, to which former President Trump attended.

The source said the summit is intended to “build the pillars and mandate for the America First policy agenda” that will “save the country.”

The officials attending are expected to include:

Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to the president.

John Ratcliffe, former director of National Intelligence.

Linda McMahon, former administrator of the Small Business Administration.Brooke Rollins, former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.Larry Kudlow, former director of the White House National Economic Council.David Bernhardt, former secretary of the Department of Interior.

Matt Whitaker, former acting attorney general.

Keith Kellog, former national security adviser.Chad Wolf, former secretary of Homeland Security.

Robert Lighthizer, former U.S. trade representative.

Scott Turner, former director of the White House Opportunity & Revitalization Council.Rodney Scott, former U.S. Border Patrol chief.

Others expected to speak and attend the summit include former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.