More than 150 migrants from several countries bypass incomplete border wall, cross illegally into US

More than 150 migrants, including Albanians and more than a dozen Romanians, illegally crossed the border into America on Saturday morning.

According to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, who was on the scene as border patrol agents worked to gather the migrants that crossed, the group, which included multiple minors, entered a spot in La Joya, Texas, after making the journey across the Rio Grande.

Melugin reported that the “main chunk” of migrants who entered illegally Saturday morning were from South America, but noted that migrants from an array of areas were also included in the group.

Melugin also said that more migrants are expected to arrive.

An image shared by Melugin from the Fox News drone at the border revealed that migrants are bypassing an incomplete border wall that was being constructed under former President Trump’s administration.

“As you can see from our drone, once they cross the Rio Grande, they walk paths around the incomplete border wall,” Melugin stated.

When President Biden took office in January, his administration ordered an immediate halt on the construction of a 30-foot high border fence, leaving a gaping hole at one of the most vulnerable stretches of the US-Mexico border.

The halt of construction resulted in more than $100 million worth of border wall materials going to waste in Texas. Melugin reported that there is enough steel for over 100 miles of border wall, but only about 14 miles were built before construction ceased once the Trump administration left office.

Biden’s former border security chief Rodney Scott said at the time of the discovery of the materials that the U.S. was paying $5 million each day for border contracts that were on hold, meaning that under President Biden the U.S. has been paying for construction that is not being completed.