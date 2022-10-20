More than 100 pro-life orgs, churches attacked since Dobbs leak

More than 100 crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs), pro-life organizations and churches have been attacked, some more than once, since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Fox News Digital previously reported that while more than a dozen attacks have been claimed by the left-wing pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, not a single member of the underground group has been arrested.

According to a list updated this month by the Family Research Council (FRC), a Christian nonprofit, at least 38 churches across the country have been firebombed, smashed, ransacked or vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti and threatening messages since the May 2 leak.

At least 58 other pro-life clinics and organizations suffered the same fate, according to the same report.

An ongoing list by conservative nonprofit lobbying group Catholic Vote, which was updated as recently as Monday, revealed that some organizations have been attacked more than once. The list also included instances of vandalism against five additional CPCs that were not named in FRC’s report, including Expectant Mother Care Frontline in New York, Northfield Women’s Clinic in Minnesota, Arches New Hope Pregnancy Center in Utah, Abria Pregnancy Resources in Minnesota, and Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Idaho.

There were at least 23 “other incidents” listed by the FRC in which pro-abortion protesters were arrested or pro-life individuals were physically attacked since the May 2 leak.

One of those incidents resulted in seven students at a New Jersey high school being reportedly suspended after physically assaulting a student holding a pro-life sign at a pro-abortion protest during a school board meeting on May 23.

On May 3, pro-life college students who support Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake were reportedly spat upon during a pro-choice rally at the Arizona Capitol.

On May 2, the Students for Life chapter at the University of Missouri-Saint Louis reported that their pro-life memorial was vandalized.

In July, Heidi Matzke, the president of Alternatives Pregnancy Center in California, testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that a man armed with a machete approached her clinic earlier that month, prompting her to hire additional security and fortify the clinic’s walls and doors.

Not included in either the FRC’s or Catholic Vote’s lists is the high-profile arrest of Nicholas John Roske, a California man who was carrying a gun, ammunition and a knife when he was apprehended by police outside the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Roske, who is charged with attempted murder of a federal judge, told investigators that he was upset about Kavanaugh’s positions on Roe v. Wade and that he planned to break into the justice’s home, murder him and then commit suicide.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation first told Fox News Digital in June that it had launched an investigation into the targeted attacks against pro-life organizations and churches.

When reached by Fox News Digital on Wednesday, the FBI repeated a statement it gave in September, saying it was still investigating the “series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country, as well as to judicial buildings, including the US Supreme Court.”

“The incidents are being investigated as potential acts of domestic violent extremism, FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act violations or violent crime matters, depending on the facts of each case,” the FBI said. “The FBI takes all violence and threats of violence very seriously, and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners at the national, state and local levels to investigate these incidents.”