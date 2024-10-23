More than 1 in 4 voters already cast ballots as key swing state smashes records

More than 1 in 4 Georgia voters have cast ballots in the 2024 presidential election so far.

The Peach State has been smashing pre-Election Day turnout records and is expected to be a critical factor in the White House contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1.8 million of Georgia’s some 7.2 million active voters cast absentee or early in-person ballots, or 25.2%.

“Another milestone reached,” Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, wrote on X.

“At 1:30, 25.2% of active voters in Georgia have cast their ballots. That is more than 1 in 4 voters, with 9 more mandatory days of Early Voting to go. These are amazing numbers. Congratulations to our counties for their work and voters for theirs.”

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have poured enormous time and resources into Georgia, a state President Biden won by less than 1% in 2020.

On the first day of early voting alone, Georgians cast more than 313,000 in-person ballots. That was 123% higher than the previous Day 1 record, according to Sterling.

And the single-day vote total on Sunday wound up being nearly twice the number seen on the first Sunday of early in-person voting in 2022.

White voters made up the largest share of that total so far, followed by Black voters. Georgia women also slightly outnumbered men in the pre-Election Day tally by 55.3% to 44.4%.

Both presidential candidates will also be in Georgia this week. Harris will be in Atlanta on Thursday alongside former President Barack Obama, while Trump will participate in multiple events on Wednesday.

The former president will partake in a religious event in rural Georgia on Wednesday, according to WRBL, followed by an evening rally in Duluth.

Georgia has seen surging early voter numbers but is not the only state breaking records — both North Carolina and South Carolina broke their previous Day 1 thresholds, according to local reports.