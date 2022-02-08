close

More photos of Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams not wearing a mask in the presence of masked children have surfaced, potentially casting doubt on a spokesperson’s claim that the candidate only rarely removed the mask while visiting the school in question.

Abrams received hefty backlash over the weekend after she posted a photo of herself, unmasked, sitting in front of a large crowd of children, all of whom are wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She had visited Glennwood Elementary School outside of Atlanta last week. A spokesperson later suggested that the photo was not representative of Abrams’ time at the school visit, but later photos cast doubt on that assertion.

“Stacey trusts science and supports masking in schools as it’s the current CDC recommendation,” Lauren Groh-Wargo, a spokeswoman for Abrams, tweeted. “She wore a mask to the event, and removed it at the podium so she could be heard by students watching remotely and for photos, but only with folks who were masked.”

Yet photos first released by OutKick the Coverage suggest that Abrams kept her mask off for most of the visit.