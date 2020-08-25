Mollie Hemingway reflects on first night of RNC as being for 'average Americans … not celebrities'

The first night of the Republican National Convention provided a platform for “average Americans” to share “the philosophy that leads them to support the Republican Party,” Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway told “The Ingraham Angle” Monday.

” I thought last week that a lot of the problems that Democrats had for the convention was related to how it was a virtual convention and the Republicans would have similar trouble as he put on their convention,” Hemingway said. “There was no comparison between the RNC tonight and the Democratic convention, the first night last week.

“I think it’s all about the substance.”

Hemingway, a senior editor at The Federalist, cited powerful remarks from “everyday Americans” who shared their personal stories with the country.

“For me what was really striking were all these stories from average Americans talking about the philosophy that leads them to support the Republican Party,” she said.

“They brought it forth in all sorts of different ways, but also the frustration with the leftist mobs, the media, and these were coming from normal people. Not celebrities.

“When you look at all these average Americans who must represent so many people across the country who are very upset with what’s happening in Democratic-run cities and they didn’t get anybody speaking to them last week about that,” she concluded. “They sure got a lot tonight.”

Real Clear Politics co-founder Tom Bevan praised Sen. Tim Scott’s address, which he said served as a testament to the “power of the American dream.”

“If you look at the African-American speakers, [Maryland U.S. House candidate] Kim Klacik and Tim Scott at the end with his story, and the line, ‘From cotton to Congress in one lifetime’ … [it] spoke to the promise of the American dream … for people of color [and] for everyone in America,” he said.

“I think that is the message that came through tonight and that’s the message that I think will reach beyond Trump’s base and into moderates and independents and suburban voters.”