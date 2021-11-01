Mo Brooks: Reported Biden plan to pay $450K to separated migrants is ‘abhorrent and borderline evil’

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., blasted the Biden administration on Monday for its ‘abhorrent’ immigration policies, saying it would be “borderline evil” for the administration to pay a reported $450,000 per person to migrants who had been separated at the border under former President Donald Trump‘s administration.

“It’s abhorrent and borderline evil, simple as that,” Brooks told Fox News in an interview. “You’ve got people who have illegally come into the United States of America, and this administration wants to reward them with taxpayer money for their illegal conduct? That’s crazy.”

Discussing the separation of families at the border, Brooks said it is “required by law because of a settlement agreement reached by the Clinton administration, which required the separation of the minors from the adults.”

“The purpose, according to the Clinton administration, was to protect the minors from the violence that they risked when they were housed with adults,” the Alabama congressman added. He claimed that “the best way to protect the family units of illegal aliens is to send all the illegal aliens back home to their families and their country of origin.”

Brooks, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, insisted that he sees no end in sight for the toleration of migrants rushing to America’s southern border under the Biden administration. The “socialist Democrats don’t care one twit about the lives of Americans, and care perhaps even less about the lives of illegal aliens,” he said. Brooks said Democrats see the “tsunami of illegal aliens” as a “long-term source of political power and dominance in American politics.”

When it comes to border security, he said Republicans are “playing defense,” arguing that Democrats “turn the other way” as they attempt to “open the flood gates” to migrants who arrive at the border.

Brooks, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, also weighed in on the supply chain crisis, which Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said may go on for “as long as the pandemic continues.”

“So far, the supply chain interruptions have been an inconvenience and annoyance that have not reached critical stage, except for the effect on the pricing of the goods that people are purchasing,” Brooks said, recognizing the increase in pricing for goods across the country.

“People in Alabama are having a harder and harder time coming up with the cash that is necessary because of inflation that seems far greater than what the Biden administration claims is occurring.”

Brooks also predicted that Americans are in for a “costly” winter as they attempt to heat their homes amid skyrocketing prices of gasoline and natural gas.

Asked whether there was room for compromise on any of the crises he believes are facing America, Brooks said “amoral, dictatorial socialism is on the march” and that Republicans should “never compromise away our liberty and freedom.”

“We must beat them like a drum at the ballot box,” he said, adding that “America’s future is at stake” and Republicans “need every American patriot voting in every election at the city, county, state, and federal level.”

Brooks is seeking a Senate seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama. He received an endorsement from Trump, saying those he represents in the Yellowhammer State “fear for the future of America more so than any other time in their lives.”