Mitch McConnell calls Senate Republicans 'the firewall against Nancy Pelosi's agenda' in RNC speech

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hailed Senate Republicans as the “firewall against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda,” while pitching himself as the only Washington leader looking out for “middle America” during the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention.

“I am immensely proud of the work the Republican Senate has done,” McConnell said. “We are the firewall against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda. Like President Trump, we won’t be bullied by a liberal media intent on destroying America’s institutions.”

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, noted that of the top three congressional leaders — himself, Pelosi and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer — he’s the only one from “middle America.”

“Today’s Democratic party doesn’t want to improve life for middle America,” he said. “They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet and let them decide how we should live our lives. They want to tell you when you can go to work. When your kids can go to school. They want to tax your job out of existence, and then send you a government check for unemployment.

The 78-year-old is currently running for a seventh term against Democrat Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. Polls have shown McConnell beating McGrath by a large margin, although one poll showed the race tightening.

McConnell is also fighting to maintain Republican’s slim 53-47 majority in the Senate as Democrats target several GOP-held seats they believe are competitive. In order to take back the Senate, Democrats would need to pick up three additional seats and win the White House.

Republicans are hoping to win back the Alabama seat held by Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones, who is considered to be one of the most vulnerable senators. But Democrats are going after Republican senators in a growing number of states, including Maine, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Montana and North Carolina.

McConnell recently called the battle for the Senate a “tough fight,” and likened eight Senate races to a “knife fight in an alley.” He explicitly said he opposed making Washington, D.C. the country’s 51st state because “with two more liberal senators, we cannot undo the damage they’ve done.”

“The stakes have never been higher, which is why I’m asking you to support Senate Republican candidates across the country and re-elect my friend, President Donald Trump,” he said.