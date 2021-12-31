Missouri to end COVID-19 state of emergency, citing effectiveness of vaccine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is allowing the COVID-19 state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020 to expire, saying that “we all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus.”

Parson, a Republican, announced on Friday that the state’s COVID-related state of emergency would not be renewed on New Year’s Eve.

“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Parson said.

The Missouri governor explained that over the past 22 months the administration has worked to mitigate COVID-19 and return to “normalcy.”

“In Missouri, we never had mandates or forced lockdowns,” Parson explained. “The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods.”

“The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency,” he said.

The governor’s office also explained that at one time nearly “600 statutory and regulatory waivers” were approved across Missouri state government.” This number has been reduced by 80% and remaining waivers will end on Friday.

Accordingly, Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-related issues.

Parson encouraged residents to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The best method to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 is vaccination, and more and more Missourians continue choosing to get primary and booster vaccinations,” the press release stated.

In December, over 565,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to residents with 42% being “part of a primary vaccine series.”

While Missouri is doing away with its state of emergency, some states are taking the opposite approach.

Gov. John Carney just announced Delaware will enter a state of emergency starting on Monday due to COVID-19, according to a Fox News report.

The governor will be activating the National Guard to help with hospital staffing shortages and combating the “winter surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.”

