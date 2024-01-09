Missouri secretary of state swatted after fake shooting called in at family home

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, became the latest victim of swatting on Sunday night after police were alerted to a shooting at his family’s home – which turned out to be false.

Ashcroft recently threatened to remove President Biden from the election ballot as some states work to disqualify former President Trump from the Republican primary ballot because of his actions during the U.S. Capitol protest on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ashcroft said in a press release that he was home with his wife and children when he received a call from the Jefferson Police Department to make sure he was safe after receiving a call about a shooting at his house.

He also said he walked out of his home with his hands in the air as several armed law enforcement officials waited for him outside.

The secretary of state, his wife and his children were not injured in the incident.

After the swatting incident, Ashcroft turned to social media.

“My home was just swatted,” he posted on X. “My family and I are safe. I am grateful to Jefferson City law enforcement for the professionalism with which they handled the situation.”

Ashcroft said in a separate statement that he is hopeful the people responsible for the “childish, cowardice acts” are brought to justice.

Swatting, which is illegal, is when an individual calls in a false police report about a violent crime – like a murder, hostage situation or other crime that would require a larger than normal law enforcement response – to the home of the target.

Over the past few weeks, several elected officials have been targets of swatting, including Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia, Rep. Brandon Williams of New York and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

