Missouri election results: ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary

Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election.

Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County.

The Missouri Democrat, who was first elected to the lower chamber in 2020, will challenge Republican candidate Andrew Jones, who also won his party’s nomination Tuesday.

PRIMARY CHALLENGER TO ‘SQUAD’ MEMBER CORI BUSH BLASTS HER CALL TO DEFUND THE POLICE, PRIVATE SECURITY SPENDING

Bush is expected to secure a second term in Congress after she swept the 2020 election against then-Republican candidate Anthony Rogers after securing 78.8% of the district’s vote compared to Rogers’ 19%.

The congresswoman took to Twitter to champion her success and said, “For anyone who wondered if you can go to Congress as a single mom, nurse, pastor, politivist, & survivor, be your full self, vote your conscience, deliver for your community, and get re-elected–St. Louis and I have our answer.”

“St. Louis, your Congresswoman loves you,” she added.

Bush has become nationally known during her time in office for her outspoken methods to garner attention on issues like funding for St. Louis, abortion and her protest against ending last year’s COVID-related eviction moratorium when she slept on the steps of the Capitol building.

Her methods have also drawn some condemnation from fellow Democrats like Roberts, who reportedly said her vote against the monumental infrastructure bill motivated him to seek office, according to NPR.

Bush defended her position and said she would not support the infrastructure bill in an attempt to get the social spending package known as the Build Back Better Act passed in coordination with it.

The infrastructure bill is reportedly expected to provide $9 billion in funding to the Missouri Department of Transportation.