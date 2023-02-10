Missouri attorney general launches investigation into children’s hospital’s transgender center

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said that his office has launched a multi-agency investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital after a whistleblower went public and accused the hospital of lying to parents of patients.

Bailey said in a press release that his office began the investigation into St. Louis Children’s Hospital two weeks ago, but is now confirming it’s looking into the hospital after Jamie Reed, former case manager at the hospital’s transgender center, went public about her allegations.

Reed said in a sworn affidavit submitted to the attorney general’s office that she was employed at the hospital from 2018 until November 2022 as a case manager at the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. She accuses hospital employees at the transgender center of lying to the parents of patients, among many other issues.

“During my time at the Center, I personally witnessed Center healthcare providers lie to the public and to parents of patients about the treatment, or lack of treatment, and the effects of treatment provided to children at the Center,” Reed wrote in the affidavit. “I have seen puberty blockers worsen the mental health outcomes of children. Children who have not contemplated suicide before being put on puberty blockers have attempted suicide after.”

Reed said in one allegation that the hospital “does not require children to continue with mental health care after they prescribe cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers and even continues those medications when the patients directly report worsening mental health after initiating those medications.”

Additionally, Reed said that although several doctors at the transgender center claim to not do any “gender transition surgeries on minors,” they do.

“Doctors at the Center also have publicly claimed that they do not do any gender transition surgeries on minors. … This was a lie. The Center regularly refers minors for gender transition surgery. The Center routinely gives out the names and contact information of surgeons to those under the age of 18. At least one gender transition surgery was performed by Dr. Allison Snyder-Warwick at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the last few years,” Reed said.

Reed also alleges that “on several occasions” doctors at the transgender center “have continued prescribing medical transition even when a parent stated that they were revoking consent.”

Among the agencies investigating the hospital’s transgender center are Missouri’s Division of Social Services and the Division of Professional Registration.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.