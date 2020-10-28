Minnesota Senate candidate Jason Lewis discharged from hospital after 'emergency' surgery
Minnesota Republican Senate candidate Jason Lewis said on Wednesday that he was “feeling well” and had been discharged after undergoing an emergency surgery for a severe internal hernia.
“While I still need a little time to fully recover, I will be working as hard as I am able to over these next six days to ensure Minnesota finally gets a senator who prioritizes economic growth and good paying jobs, funding the police, and protecting Minnesotans from the radical left’s unconstitutonal proposals,” Lewis said in a tweeted statement.
Lewis went to the emergency room on Monday, a little over a week before Minnesotans head to the polls. Lewis’ opponent, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., wished him a successful surgery and speedy recovery.
MINNESOTA SENATE CANDIDATE JASON LEWIS UNDERGOING EMERGENCY SURGERY FOR ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ HERNIA
According to his campaign manager, doctors said Lewis’ hernia could have been “life-threatening if not treated quickly.”
Lewis thanked medical staff on Thursday for the “stellar” care he received.
“I would like to thank Dr. Wendell Smith and the entire ICU [Intensive Care Unit] staff at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing for safely performing my emergency surgery and also for the stellar care I received afterward,” he said.
“I would like to thank everyone who prayed for me and sent well wishes. I am walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way home back to Woodbury.”
In a tweet Thursday, Lewis seemed defiant, saying, “Now let’s go win this damn campaign.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Lewis’ health scare came after a poll showed the race narrowing substantially before the election, with the incumbent, Smith, shedding her double-digit lead and finding herself in a dead heat with Lewis.
A KTSP/SurveyUSA poll released last week showed Lewis and Smith in a virtual tie (43% to 42%). As recently as early October, Smith enjoyed a seven point lead over Lewis. That was even larger in mid-September when she led him 47% to 36%.