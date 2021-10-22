A Republican challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar said a Minneapolis ballot measure to dismantle the police force is a “crash test dummy” for anti-police activists to spread their agenda to other areas.

“You will see Minneapolis leading the charge in criminality, leading the charge in violent crime, you will see other socialist policies taking place and you will see absolute misery,” Cicely Davis, a Republican candidate for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, told Fox News.

“And they will use Minneapolis as that crash test dummy, to run these ideals, to run this ideology and to run these policies, and then to only spread that to the next city, the next suburb and to the next state,” she added. “We just simply cannot have it.”

The efforts to disband the Minneapolis Police Department sparked from the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. A coalition of progressive activist organizations, called Yes 4 Minneapolis, have pushed the measure with a Nov. 2 ballot initiative to replace it with a “Department of Public Safety.”

“The Department of Public Safety will change the current police-only model of public safety, to allow the City of Minneapolis a funded, accountable and comprehensive public health approach to public safety,” a now-deleted portion of the coalition’s website read in August.

“This will allow us to be both proactive and responsive to the community, adding a range of strategies, right-sized responses, experts, professional personnel, and licensed peace officers (also known as, police officers), when necessary,” it continued.

Dozens of activist organizations – including the American Civil Liberties Union, Color of Change and Socialist Alternative – joined forces and now make up the coalition to back the measure. Omar also supports the campaign.

In turn, the coalition’s efforts to upend the police have garnered generous financing from major progressive donors and outside groups.

George Soros is the largest funder of the efforts. The Open Society Policy Center, an advocacy nonprofit in the billionaire’s network, provided a $500,000 donation shortly after the campaign’s launch, Fox News reported.

The Washington, D.C.-based MoveOn added $430,000 in in-kind contributions, including staffing, access to email lists and other services that come as non-cash contributions. The ACLU gave a $75,000 donation to the campaign and added $4,000 worth of staff time, campaign finance records show.

“When you talk about Minneapolis, what you’re talking about the most radical congresswoman,” Davis told Fox News. “We’re also talking about the most radicalized attorney general in Keith Ellison.”

“So you have a duo of an ideology that is anti-America,” she continued. “It is absolutely all about eradicating all things American.”

Davis said Omar and Ellison are pushing an agenda that “emboldens criminals,” tells revisionist history, strokes division, spreads hate and incites anger in people.

“The city that you saw set afire in the summer of 2020 – that’s their ideal for Minneapolis,” Davis said.