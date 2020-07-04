Military flyovers scheduled over four cities for Independence Day salute

Military planes will fly over four big cities Saturday afternoon to celebrate Independence Day in a lead up to the Fourth of July air show in Washington, D.C.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the aerial salute to several cities that were instrumental in the American Revolution. The flyovers will start in Boston at 4 p.m. and then travel to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

BIDEN CALLS FOR AMERICA TO TACKLE ‘SYSTEMIC RACISM’ IN 4TH OF JULY MESSAGE

The military planes will then join the larger air show in Washington, D.C., that will begin around 6:30 p.m. with a demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and a 21-gun salute by the military’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard.

President Trump is slated to make remarks at the White House afterward during a Salute to America celebration that he and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting for frontline workers — including police, doctors, nurses and members of the military — and their families.

About 1,700 service members will support the aerial celebration, according to military officials.

Air Force and Marine Corps jets will fly over the cities in five waves, led by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.

PHOTOS: PRESIDENT TRUMP’S MOUNT RUSHMORE SPEECH KICKS OFF 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS

Military excellence was on full display a day earlier when the Blue Angels flew over Mount Rushmore as part of Trump’s visit Friday to kick off the holiday weekend.

Here are the details for each city’s flyovers, according to U.S. Northern Command:

BOSTON: The aircraft are scheduled to overfly the center of the city at approximately 4 p.m. approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. Multiple aircraft will overfly the U.S.S. Constitution and then proceed over Fenway Park before departing the city.

NEW YORK: The aircraft are scheduled to fly down the Hudson River at approximately 5 p.m. and pass just east of the Statue of Liberty.

PHILADELPHIA: The aircraft are scheduled to overfly the center of the city at approximately 5:15 p.m. approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. Multiple aircraft will fly over Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell and then proceed southwest out of the city.

BALTIMORE: The aircraft are scheduled to overfly Fort McHenry at approximately 5:30 p.m. approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. Multiple aircraft will overfly Fort McHenry before turning south out of the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.