Mike Pompeo endorses Nevada candidate David Brog in bid for U.S. Congress

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed David Brog, who is running in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Joe Biden and the progressive left’s woke policies have done tremendous damage to America. Nevada deserves a fighter who knows how to defeat these dangerous ideas,” Pompeo said in a statement released by Brog’s campaign.

Brog describes himself as one of the leaders in America’s national conservative movement.

“Secretary Pompeo made the world a safer place by understanding that American strength deters aggression — and our weakness invites it. I look forward to working with Secretary Pompeo to restore American strength and American leadership at home and abroad,” Brog, an attorney and political writer, said.

Brog, former executive director of the organization Christians United for Israel, is looking to unseat incumbent Democrat Dina Titus.

She has held the seat since 2012.

Cook Political Report, an independent and non-partisan outlet that analyzes elections, rates this race as a toss-up.

The Nevada Senate revised its four congressional districts’ boundaries in November, making the once-solidly blue 1st Congressional District a bit more competitive.

This district includes Las Vegas.

Brog is running against seven other Republicans, and Titus is running against one other Democrat in the June 14 primary election.

Early voting in Nevada begins May 28.