Mike Pence vows to protect the sanctity of life, promote adoption: ‘To be pro-life, you must be pro-adoption’

Former Vice President and 2024 Presidential candidate Mike Pence spoke on Saturday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, reinforcing his committing to protect the unborn and proclaim that to be truly pro-life in America “you must be pro-adoption.”

“As we celebrate this great new anniversary, let us here resolve that we will work, and we will pray as never before to advance the cause of life and the laws of the land in every state in America. That we will support women in crisis pregnancies with resources and support for their care, for the unborn, and for the newborn as never before,” Pence said, speaking on Saturday, June 24 at the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“That we will advance the cause of adoption in America, for to be pro-life you must be pro-adoption,” he continued. “And we will work every day to elect leaders at every level who will stand without apology for the sanctity of human life.”

Pence also commended pro-life activists for their work “to bring about a historic day one year ago today,” noting that it took “50 years of innocent life loss, and broken hearts” to bring about the Dobbs v Jackson ruling.

“It is amazing to think that we are here in this historic place, after 50 years of innocent life loss, and broken hearts. After 50 years of prayer and advocacy and a march on a dark anniversary every January,” Pence said. “One year ago today, because of your work, and because of your prayers, the Supreme Court of the United States reversed Roe v. Wade and gave them a new beginning for life.”

“I came today to say thank you,” Pence said. “Those looking on around the country, those that have labored in years past-for all you’ve done, to bring about a historic day one year ago today. We commend all the leaders for life, gathered here.”

The 2024 presidential hopeful also affirmed his commitment against abortion.

“We stand for babies, for their unalienable right to life,” Pence said. “We stand for the right of every mother and father to experience the inexpressible joy of looking into the eyes of their own. We stand for families who long to open their hearts to adoption.

“Men and women of the pro-life movement, let us never relent in the cause of life,” Pence continued.

“We will elect leaders it every level who will stand without apology for the sanctity of human life. The cause of life is the calling of our time,” Pence said. “We can never bring back those 62 million lives whose voices were never heard in this world.”

Pence’s fellow Republican presidential candidates Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) have all supported a nationwide abortion ban after 20 weeks, with some exceptions, including the life of the mother, rape, and incest.

Previously, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a six-week, heartbeat bill, abortion ban in his state.