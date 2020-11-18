Mike Lee calls on Sen. Feinstein to apologize for inaccurate claim of Trump inciting violence

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is wrong about President Trump’s tweets inciting violence, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Wednesday.

“You had Washington, D.C., full to overflowing with peaceful Trump protesters. People protesting who are signaling their support for President Trump and showing gratitude for it,” Lee told “Fox & Friends.”

“Industrial-strength fireworks” were shot at places where people were eating, Lee said.

“You had people approaching and beating up and saying vile things and putting people in physical danger including elderly people, including women and children. All of this was done by Trump haters, by Antifa people who couldn’t handle the fact that there were people peacefully showing their support for President Trump,” Lee said.

LEE RESPONDS TO FEINSTEIN ON ARMED TRUMP SUPPORTERS: 'ONLY VIOLENCE THAT I'M AWARE OF' WAS FROM ANTIFA

Lee pointed out violence by Antifa when Feinstein implied that Trump’s tweets incite violence and seemed to advocate for more censorship of the president on social media during a hearing with Big Tech CEOs.

“On Nov. 7, President Trump tweeted this: ‘I won this election by a lot,'” Feinstein said at Tuesday’s Senate hearing. “The warning label that Twitter has applied to the tweet ‘Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted’ … Does that label do enough to prevent the tweet’s harms?”

Feinstein brought up Philadelphia police taking two armed men into custody near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where ballots were still being counted, on Nov. 5. Philadelphia police said the men, who were armed with guns, had allegedly driven into the city in a Hummer with Virginia license plates.

“I’m really struck by it, that people armed with assault weapons as a product of a tweet could rally outside an election office,” Feinstein said. “It’s really a serious issue that needs to be considered, and there need to be once you signal that … it has to be in some way abated or some way pointed out or restructured on the internet itself.”

Lee responded to her comments when it was his time to speak.

“I’d like to note that as far as the president’s election and how they turned out inciting violence, I’d like to point out that the only violence I’m aware of has occurred in connection with Antifa, Antifa’s response to pro-Trump peaceful rally attenders,” Lee said.

Lee said on the show that Feinstein’s comment was “inappropriate.”

“I don’t know what my colleague Sen. Feinstein was talking about but that was an inappropriate comment,” Lee said.

“Not one act of violence has been linked to President Trump in connection with events surrounding this election and I think she needs to recant her statement and apologize.”