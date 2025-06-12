Mike Lawler tells NY Dem to ‘f— off’ after chaos ignites on House floor

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., tore into his fellow Empire State lawmaker on Thursday after the latter accosted Lawler on the House floor.

Chaos briefly broke out in the House of Representatives during the chamber’s final vote series of the week, when Rep. John Mannion, D-N.Y., began shouting at Lawler that he was on the wrong side of the floor.

Democrats and Republicans traditionally sit on opposite sides of the chamber, but it’s not unusual for lawmakers of either party to enter through any door and cross to their side.

Mannion was then heard shouting at Lawler, “Get over there and tell them the country is falling apart.”

Lawler responded to Mannion on X, “John Mannion was entirely unhinged and unprofessional. That was a shameful display that exposed his complete lack of temperament.”

“No wonder numerous staffers have previously alleged a toxic work environment. He should go seek help for anger management — and f— off,” Lawler said.

Unverified accusations arose during Mannion’s campaign that he had created a toxic work environment for staffers in the New York State Senate, which the New York Democrat dismissed at the time as a “false political attack.”

The New York Democrat was heard shouting at reporters ahead of the confrontation, “We need you. We need you to hold them accountable. Media, it’s your country too.”

“Don’t cover the distractions. Cover the actions that lead us towards authoritarianism, please,” Mannion yelled, according to Politico.

Mannion is a first-term Democrat who unseated former Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., whose district boundaries were changed last year to include more blue-leaning areas.

Lawler’s office referred Fox News Digital to his statement on X when reached for comment.

The dust-up was brief but is a sign of the sky-high tensions in the current political climate.

Democrats were already furious over the forced ejection of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., from a media event being held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday.