Mike Huckabee describes RNC as showing 'authenticity' with focus on faith, belief in America

The contrast between the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention is most evident in the former’s reverence for God and moral teachings, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told “The Story” Tuesday night.

“People say, ‘Well, my faith has nothing to do with how I will vote.’ I find that strange,” Huckabee, himself an ordained minister, told host Martha MacCallum. “If faith is nothing more than a sweater we put on, on Sunday, where it’s comfortable, in church, but then take it off and live our lives as if it means nothing else to us, I don’t understand that kind of faith … We saw authenticity last night.”

Huckabee noted that while President Trump is not a regular churchgoer, his Democratic opponent Joe Biden has touted his Catholic faith despite supporting pro-choice policies that contradict church teachings.

C-SPAN CALLER SAYS HE’S SUPPORTING REPUBLICANS AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF RNC

“Joe Biden has gone from a practicing Catholic who was pro-life and now says taxpayers should fund abortion,” Huckabee said. “Democrats once for champions of pro-life [policies].”

Huckabee also cited the story of a C-SPAN caller who identified himself as Rick from Lorain, Ohio and said he would be supporting Republicans in November in part because “the people on the Democratic side, at their convention — acted like they were pushing God right out of it. And that had a lot to do with changing my mind.”

“Well, you might say, ‘One down and a few million more to go.’ I think he was very honest and sincere,” said Huckabee. “What I sensed that he recognized something. But a lot of us did. The Republicans sound and speak as if they are going somewhere America wants to go.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By contrast, Huckabee added, “the Democrats sound like they are sorry they have been where they have been. People looking for hope heard it with Tim Scott and Nikki Haley and Mr. Alvarez of Miami.

“I think that the contrast is dramatic. It’s genuine. It’s real.”