Mike Enzi, the former Wyoming senator, died Monday after sustaining serious injuries in a recent bicycle accident near his home in Gillette, Wyoming.

Enzi, who was 77, “passed away peacefully” while surrounded by his family, a statement read. “His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.”

Enzi’s family said he was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. He was unconscious and unable to recover from his injuries, which included a broken neck and ribs, the family said.

Enzi fell near his home about 8:30 p.m. Friday, a family friend said, around the time Gillette police received a report of a man lying unresponsive in a road near a bike.

Police have seen no indication that anybody else was nearby or involved in the accident, Lt. Brent Wasson told told the Gillette News Record.

Enzi, a Republican, retired in January after four terms as senator. He previously was a state lawmaker and mayor of Gillette, where he owned a shoe store.

During his final speech on the Senate floor, he spoke about compromise.

“There is a lot of vitriol in our politics and our world right now, but you can stay true to what you believe in without treating others badly. Nothing gets done when we are just telling each other how wrong we are,” he said, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

The Associated Press contributed to this report