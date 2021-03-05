Migrant camp near US-Mexico border, south of California, grows to 1,000 people: report

A migrant camp near the U.S.-Mexico border, just south of California, has grown to about 1,000 people, according to a report.

The size of the gathering in Tijuana, Mexico, has increased despite inclement weather and please from government officials in both Tijuana and the Mexican state of Baja California for the group to break up their campsite, FOX 5 of San Diego reported.

Many of the migrants are unaccompanied minors, according to reports.

“You see all these people right here? They are looking for some future for their kids, their families too. That’s why we’re here,” Nicolas Diego, a migrant from Guatemala, told the station.

SEAN HANNITY: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ‘COMPLETELY UNPREPARED’ FOR BORDER CRISIS

The migrants – all hoping to cross into the United States at some point – have been helped with tents, food and water brought in by church groups and other charities, according to FOX 5.

But the area lacks restrooms, electricity and running water – and health officials are concerned about the risks of spreading the coronavirus, the station reported.

Nevertheless, Diego and other migrants say they’re hoping President Biden will let them enter the U.S. soon.

“We know this is going to work out. We know Biden will give us a chance to be in the U.S. That’s the reason we all came to the border,” Diego told FOX 5.

“We know Biden will give us a chance to be in the U.S. That’s the reason we all came to the border.” — Nicolas Diego, migrant from Guatemala

Earlier this week, the migrants were photographed wearing T-shirts and holding placards saying “Biden, please let us in!”

On Thursday, Biden spokesman Vedant Patel said administration officials would be traveling to the border region soon to assess the migrant situation.

“President Biden has asked senior members of his team to travel to the border region in order to provide a full briefing to him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors and an assessment of additional steps that can be taken to ensure the safety and care of these children,” Patel’s statement said, according to The Hill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House would not provide a specific date or name the specific officials who would be visiting the area, according to the report.

On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted that the gatherings at the border represented only a “challenge,” not a crisis, for the Biden administration.