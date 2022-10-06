Migrant bus arrives near VP Kamala Harris’ DC residence, more reach NYC

Another bus carrying illegal migrants stepped off the bus in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning, not far from Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence.

Additionally, two more migrant buses arrived in New York City at Manhattan’s Port Authority transportation hub Thursday. Seven buses arrived in New York on Wednesday.

States like Texas and Florida, and cities like El Paso, Texas, have been regularly transporting migrants to sanctuary cities in other parts of the country.

Ongoing relocations of incoming illegal border-crossers has become a popular method of protest for southern states overrun with migrants that are feeling ignored by President Biden’s administration.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent dozens of buses filled with border-crossers to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago in recent months.

This is not the first time that illegal immigrants have been transported right next to Harris’s DC residence at the city’s Naval Observatory.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency over buses of migrants that continue to arrive in the city from Texas and Arizona last month.

Bowser’s emergency declaration will set aside funding to accommodate migrants as well as create the Office of Migrant Services. The OMS will be tasked with providing temporary accommodations, urgent medical needs, transportation and other services for migrants.

Separately on Thursday morning, illegal immigrants disembarked from buses in New York City as well.

The ongoing influx has put a strain on New York City’s shelter system, leading officials to look for places to house people and propose temporary tent facilities.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the city’s humanitarian relief center was being moved to Randall’s Island after storms raised concerns over flooding at the original site.

According to Fox 5 New York, Adams is close to striking a deal on housing migrants on cruise ships.

The outlet also said that a group of people who lived in neighborhoods near Orchard Beach had announced their intentions to file a lawsuit and seek a temporary restraining order.

