Migrant at U.S.-Mexico border wears Biden-Harris shirt, claims not to know who they are

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Honduran man at the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, had a noticeable choice of attire during his journey into the United States: a t-shirt from President Biden’s 2020 campaign.

In a conversation with Fox News, the man did not appear to know what “Biden Harris 2020” meant, asking who those people were, when questioned about where he had gotten the garment.

When the man, who was among a group who appeared to include women and children, was informed that they are the president and vice president, he came up with an explanation.

“Ahhhh. Then I have it on so they can let me in,” the man said in response, before laughing. Others around him joined in on the laughter. The two groups were separated by barbed wire, with what appeared to be the Rio Grande behind the migrants.

STATE OF THE UNION: BILL CLINTON WARNED ABOUT IMMIGRATION OVERWHELMING ‘EVERY PLACE’ IN AMERICA BACK IN 1995

The U.S. may be on the brink of a potential spring surge of illegal crossings at the southern border after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told Fox News early Monday that migrant encounters had surpassed 21,000 over the course of three days.

The 7,000-plus migrant encounters on Sunday followed similar numbers on Friday and Saturday, the sources said.

CONSERVATIVE GROUP TO BLAST BIDEN’S SOTU WITH LAKEN RILEY AD: ‘HOW MANY MORE KILLERS’ WILL BE ‘SET FREE’?

Leading the encounters from Friday to Sunday was the Tucson sector in Arizona with more than 5,400, while the San Diego sector in California was the second busiest with more than 3,600, per the sources.

The increased numbers in Arizona and California appear to show that illegal crossing traffic is shifting away from Texas, where the Rio Grande Valley sector near Brownsville and the Del Rio sector near Eagle Pass saw among the fewest encounters, averaging 300 to 350 per day since Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, the Texas National Guard seized control of Shelby Park in the city of Eagle Pass and blocked Border Patrol from entering the area – part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to stop the surge of illegal immigration into Texas.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Stephen Sorace, Bradford Betz and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.