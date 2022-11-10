Midterm election trifectas: Democrats won full government control in these states

Democrats have wrested power from Republicans in four states that previously had politically divided governments to take full control of state capitols following Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The four states that have taken both legislative chambers and the governorship under Democratic control are Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts.

“By all accounts, this election should have been a landslide for Republicans. Instead, their so-called red wave is looking more like a puddle,” said Jessica Post, president of the national Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

But even with Democratic gains, Republicans still will control more states and more total legislative seats. Republicans entered the election with full control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office in 23 states, compared to 14 for Democrats, with the rest divided.

DEMOCRATS EXCEED MIDTERM EXPECTATIONS AFTER BIDEN AVOIDED TIGHT RACES

Here is a closer look at the states in which Democrats have taken the trifecta:

Michigan

Voters narrowly elected Democratic legislative majorities in Michigan as lawmakers were running for the first time in new districts drawn by an independent citizens’ committee that gave Democrats a better chance than the previous districts drawn by the GOP-led Legislature.

When newly elected lawmakers take office along with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it will mark the first time in 40 years that Democrats wield full control of Michigan government.

Whitmer defended her seat against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, receiving over 54% of the vote.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, Democrats won control of the state Senate from Republicans while also defending their House majority against a Republican takeover attempt. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz also won reelection.

PAUL RYAN BLAMES DISAPPOINTING GOP ELECTION RESULTS ON ‘TRUMP HANGOVER’

“Tim Walz is the governor for four more years,” GOP challenger Scott Jensen told supporters in a concession speech. “Republicans, quite frankly, we didn’t have a red wave. It was a blue wave. And we need to stop, we need to recalibrate, we need to ask ourselves: ‘OK, what can we learn from this? What can we do better? How do we go forward?'”

Amy Koch, a former Republican Minnesota Senate majority leader turned political strategist, said Republicans failed to appeal to women who opposed the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and “were just upset with the GOP brand.”

Maryland

Democrats already controlled both legislative chambers in Maryland, picking up the trifecta win with gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore’s victory of GOP challenger Dan Cox.

Moore successfully flipped the governorship from outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Massachusetts

Democrats held all nine House seats in Massachusetts. All nine contenders were incumbent candidates and will return to the Capitol for another two years.

Like Maryland, Democrats in Massachusetts already control the state House and Senate but picked up the governorship.

Maura Healey was elected governor with over 63% of the vote over GOP challenger Geoff Diehl, flipping the seat from Republican control.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall and the Associated Press contributed to this report.