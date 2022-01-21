NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan parents pushed back after the state’s Democratic party criticized parents who want to play a role in what public education teaches their children.

“It’s wrong to take away the power from the parents,” Diane told Fox News. “It’s their children, not the government’s children, it’s our children.”

The Michigan Democratic Party posted on its official Facebook page: “Not sure where this ‘parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-schools-because-they-are-our-kids’ is originating, but parents do have the option to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire.”

“The purpose of public education in public schools is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught,” post continued. “It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.”

Ron, of Michigan, said: “The government has a real interest in making certain that people are well-informed and educated about their civic responsibilities.”

“But they absolutely have to have people involved. Otherwise, it’s just not going to work,” he continued. “They need reinforcement of the parents, and they need the consent of the parents.”

Terishia, a mother of two, said she home schools her children to control what they learn.

“I think if you bring children into this world, then you should have a say in what they learn,” she told Fox News.

“I think that a lot of times bad stuff happens at schools and bad things are taught because everybody has a different opinion,” she continued. “But I’m responsible for my kids and I want to instill in them my values. I don’t think that’s up to other people.”

Michelle said: “When they’re more involved, the kids learn more. Any parent that is walking with the kids through school, they just focus more. It starts in the home.”

The Facebook post was deleted Monday morning. The Michigan Democratic Party apologized and said the original message did not “reflect” its views and “should not be misinterpreted” as a “statement of support” from Democratic officials or candidates.

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.