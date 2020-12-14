Michigan State House closes over safety concerns before Electoral College meeting: report

State officials in Michigan told local media Sunday that key buildings in the state, including its Senate and House, will be closed Monday due to unconfirmed threats prior to the Electoral College meeting.

ClickonDetroit.com reported that a press secretary for the deputy chief of staff from the Senate said the closure was “made based on credible threats of violence.”

The Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan State Police did not make any recommendation when it came to closures, but authorities in the state said they are monitoring social media.

Michigan has been one of the states that President Trump and his legal team accused of voter fraud that helped swing the election in Joe Biden’s favor.

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump, called Michigan’s election a total “con job.”

Late last month, the state certified Biden’s victory on a 3-0 vote, with one of the two Republicans abstaining, Politico reported. Biden defeated Trump by over 155,000 votes, according to tallies.

Norman Shinkle, a Republican who abstained, raised numerous questions about Wayne County’s procedures and said Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had failed to fix chronic shortcomings with absentee ballot distribution and vote tabulation, among other problems.

“It is unacceptable that so many questions have been raised about the 2020 election,” Shinkle said at the time. “There needs to be a thorough and full review of Michigan’s election process and procedures so this never happens again and we don’t have a nation watching and wondering what happened in Michigan.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats in the state accused some Republicans of stoking anger and creating an unsafe atmosphere. State Rep. Kevin Hertel, a Democrat, posted on Twitter that the move to close the buildings was “because credible threats have been made as Michigan’s electors to the Electoral College will meet at the Capitol.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report