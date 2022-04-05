Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, announces retirement

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., announced his retirement on the House floor Tuesday morning.

Upton is among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment.

Michigan lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census, and under new redistricting maps, Upton would have faced Rep. Bill Huizenga in a member vs. member primary had he run for re-election.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., praised Upton on the House floor shortly after his announcement.

“His retiring is a loss for this country and especially the people of Michigan,” Dingell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.