Michigan man accused of making death threats against governor, state AG

A Detroit man is facing criminal charges after allegedly making death threats against embattled Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Attorney General Dana Nessel over COVID-19-related restrictions that have prompted several demonstrations in recent weeks.

Robert Sinclair Tesh, 32, is charged with false report of a threat of terrorism, which carries up to 20 years in prison, WJBK-TV reported.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Tesh made the threats via social media with an acquaintance. On April 14, he threatened to kill Whitmer and was arrested by Detroit police later that day.

“The alleged facts in this case lay out a very disturbing scenario,” County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against any public official who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can.”

Whitmer, a Democrat, has come under intense scrutiny from state Republican lawmakers and others who feel her stay-at-home order goes too far. She has received death threats, and recent protests have featured signs depicting her in violent fashion.

Tesh posted bond earlier and is due back in court on June 3, according to the news outlet.