Michigan governor extends emergency declaration through mid-August amid surge in coronavirus cases

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the declaration of emergency through the middle of next month, as the state experiences a surge in positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

Whitmer on Tuesday signed an executive order extending her earlier emergency and disaster declaration until August 11 in response to every region in the state seeing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN MICHIGAN LINKED TO FOURTH OF JULY PARTY

“COVID-19 has now killed more than 6,000 people in Michigan. That’s more than 6,000 of our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors. And the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Whitmer urged Michiganders in the state to “remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones.”

“That means wearing a mask over your mouth and nose and practicing safe physical distancing when going out in public. If we all do our part now, there is a greater chance that schools can resume in-person learning in the fall,” Whitmer said. “Be smart, be safe, and mask up.”

Last week, Whitmer extended an executive order requiring face coverings while indoors.

“From the beginning of this health crisis, Governor Whitmer has taken every step to protect the health and safety of Michiganders, including requiring the use of a face covering or mask since May,” a spokesperson for the governor told Fox News last week. “The new executive order requires individuals to wear a mask at all times in indoor public spaces, when they are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance in outdoor public spaces, and requires businesses to follow a ‘no shirt, no shoes, no mask – no service’ policy for patrons who enter their establishment.”

WHITMER’S MASK MANDATE

Whitmer’s office said the increase in new cases in the state reflect a national trend, saying positive cases of COVID-19 “are growing in 39 states and in some are surging uncontrollably.”

Whitmer’s office also said that Michigan processed more unemployment claims in a single day than “in the most painful week of the Great Recession,” and said the state already saw its highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

“The Michigan Department of Treasury predicts that this year the state will lose between $1 and $3 billion in revenue,” her office said.

As of Tuesday, Michigan reported more than 77,300 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 6,300 deaths.