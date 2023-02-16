Michigan Gov. Whitmer says time for ‘only thoughts and prayers’ is over, vows to take action on gun violence

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said Wednesday the time for “only thoughts and prayers is over” as she renewed calls for stronger gun laws in the wake of a shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) that left three students dead.

“The time for only thoughts and prayers is over,” Whitmer declared in a video message shared to Twitter. “We are in a unique position to take action and save lives. And that’s exactly what we are going to do in the weeks ahead. We’re gonna get this done for every Spartan who’s lucky enough to call campus home.”

“We’re going to get this done for Michigan and all students and families and communities,” she added, suggesting that the state legislature would be working to implement new gun laws in the near future.

Michigan State University identified the three students who were killed in a shooting on campus Monday evening as Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson; Arielle Anderson, a sophomore from the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe; and Brian Fraser, a sophomore also from Grosse Point.

The victims were shot and killed when Anthony McRae, a 43-year-old man with no affiliation to the university, opened fire inside an academic hall and student union building shortly after 8:00 p.m. The suspect was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound off of MSU’s campus, Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said shortly after midnight.

Whitmer’s comments, which identified the shooting as a “uniquely American problem,” come after Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, a Democrat whose daughter attends MSU, said Tuesday that the state Senate would be “taking action soon” on gun control measures after the fatal MSU shooting.

“We will be introducing common-sense legislation, and we are prepared to get the job done,” Brinks said, according to The Detroit News.

Michigan state House Speaker Joe Tate has also echoed Whitmer’s call for action following the MSU shooting, according to the outlet.

“We can continue to debate the reasons for gun violence in America, or we can act,” Tate said in a statement on Tuesday. “We cannot continue to do the same thing over and over again and hope for a different outcome. … I have no understanding left for those in a position to effect change who are unwilling to act.”

Earlier this week, Michigan state House Majority Leader Ranjeev Puri issued his official statement following the university shooting that killed the three students and injured five others, saying “F— your thoughts and prayers.”

“We are not even two full months into 2023, and this marks the 67th mass shooting of the year, along with over 2,215 gun deaths,” Puri claimed.

Five people remain in critical condition following the shooting.

Fox News’ Paul Best and Lawrence Richard contributed to this article.