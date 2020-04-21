Michigan Gov. Whitmer says she'll cut pay for herself, staffers during coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced pay cuts for herself and her senior staff during the coronavirus crisis.

She will take 10 percent less pay herself and ask her staffers to take a 5 percent pay cut, she said during a news briefing Monday.

Whitmer’s salary was $159,300 in 2019, according to the Council of State Governments’ Book of the States.

GRETCHEN WHITMER: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT BIDEN’S POSSIBLE RUNNING MATE

The move came as she said she wanted to lead by example and defended her statewide stay-at-home order, which has drawn the ire of protesters demanding she reopen the economy.

“I know it’s not easy, but the price of losing loved ones is what’s at stake,” she said, noting that many people who contract the virus show no symptoms but can still spread it.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

She invoked President Trump’s comparison of the fight against COVID-19 to war against an invisible enemy and urged Michigan residents to put aside their political differences and focus on overcoming the outbreak.

The state’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire on April 30, but Whitmer will decide whether that my change in the next 10 days, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan had seen 32,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon, with at least 2,468 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Those numbers mean the state had the sixth-most cases in the U.S. — but the third-most deaths.

Countrywide, there were more than 800,000 cases and over 43,000 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.