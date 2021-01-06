Michigan Gov. Whitmer raises eyebrows with Stacey Abrams prayer candle

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised eyebrows Wednesday after she tweeted a photo of a prayer candle featuring Stacey Abrams’ face.

The failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate campaigned and organized for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock leading up to the state’s runoff elections, which ended Tuesday.

Warnock is projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., according to the Fox News Decision Desk. The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and former Republican Sen. David Perdue is still too close to call, though Ossoff claimed victory Wednesday morning.

“Good morning!” Whitmer tweeted with a photo of the candle, featuring an image of Abrams with a halo around her head.

Some news outlets and political pundits mocked Whitmer for the tweet relating politics to religion.

Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox said she was “insulted” by the photo in a statement.

“As a Catholic, I am insulted that Governor Whitmer would mock such an important religious symbol to make a political statement,” Cox said. “I wish I could say I expected more from Governor Whitmer, but unfortunately her term as governor is rife with these type[s] of political stunts and poor attempts at humor. The governor owes Michigan’s 2 million Catholics an apology.”

Prayer candles featuring politicians can be found in gift shops and online on websites like Etsy.com.