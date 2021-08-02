One of the aides for Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., serves on a diversity council that has promoted critical race theory (CRT) in education.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Monday that the Livingston Diversity Council, where Slotkin aide Mona Shand is board member at large, defends the controversial concept on its website.

Under the “critical race theory” section, the website directs readers to an article titled “Advocate for Critical Race Theory in Education.” “What can we, here in Livingston County, Michigan, do?” it asks before linking to the article by author Nicole Cardoza.

It also links to a Facebook post that acknowledges similarities with so-called “anti-racist” education and other programs but argues those aren’t CRT in themselves. The embedded infographic goes on to warn about anti-CRT legislation.

“Today CRT is taught mostly at the higher education level. However, there is a growing consensus amongst educators that it should be taught at earlier levels,” it reads. “Unfortunately, lawmakers in at least 15 states have recently introduced and have already passed bills … that seek to prevent teachers from using CRT and other anti-racism resources that discuss racism and social justice in school curriculums.”

Slotkin’s office and the Livingston Diversity Council did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Slotkin currently serves in the swing state of Michigan with Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., who previously caught backlash for her answer in response to a CRT-related question.

Footage obtained by Fox News showed Stevens being asked about CRT during a June 10 town hall in Northville, Michigan. She responded: “As a member of the Education and Labor Committee, what I want to do is continue to support our schools to be able to educate the next generation.”

At that point, people started talking over her and a man seemed to ask for her position on CRT. She eventually told the crowd that she didn’t think CRT was a congressional issue. “I personally don’t think this is a congressional issue … so I am not taking a position on that,” she said.

“What a coward!” shouted a male voice. “You’re a coward.” Stevens seemed to smile in response.

Stevens’ communications director, Larkin Parker, told Fox News: “The congresswoman absolutely did take a stance, school curriculums are not a congressional issue. It is up to the local school boards to make these choices.”