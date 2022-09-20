Michigan Dem. candidate making $200K as immigration lawyer suggests family struggling to afford new shoes, AC

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan congressional candidate Hillary Scholten hinted in an ad that her family is turning off the air conditioning and forgoing buying new shoes for their kids in a tightening economy, despite making well into the six figures.

The latest campaign ad from Scholten’s campaign features the U.S. House candidate’s family and emphasizes their family’s economic belt-tightening.

“Times are tough, and like most Michigan families, we’re making due with less and making things last longer,” Scholten says in the ad. “Democrats should stop the spending, and Republicans need to focus on people, not power.”

The ad shows video of Scholten at a family table with her husband and children. Footage shows an air conditioning unit turned off and a child’s worn-out sandals repaired with duct tape.

Scholten earned more than $200,000 in 2021 as a Grand Rapids-area immigration attorney, according to the Free Beacon, which reviewed the candidate’s financial disclosure forms.

Scholten’s campaign was dragged into an ongoing dispute among Democrats after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) funded a pro-Trump candidate in Michigan, banking that Scholten will more easily defeat the MAGA-affiliated opponent.

DCCC chair, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., admitted last month that his decision to meddle in the Michigan Republican primary — for which the DCCC poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into boosting a pro-Donald Trump candidate — could raise some “difficult moral questions.”

Maloney was criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike after the DCCC spent $425,000 on an ad boosting Trump-endorsed John Gibbs, who ended up winning the primary against incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach the former president after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

NBC News’ Chuck Todd asked Maloney on “Meet the Press” whether the decision to boost Gibbs because he is viewed as easier for Democrats to defeat in the midterm elections was putting “party over country.”

Maloney said no, because he is confident Gibbs will lose to Scholten.