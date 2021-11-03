Michelle Wu makes history with Boston mayoral race win

Democrat Michelle Wu proved victorious in the Boston mayoral race on Tuesday, making history as the Massachusetts city’s first female elected chief executive.

Wu, a 36-year-old who is also the first Asian American to hold the office, defeated a fellow Democrat, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, in the race.

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey became the first Black woman to obtain the position after Marty Walsh, who served as mayor for six years, resigned in March to join President Joe Biden‘s administration as labor secretary.

In a message shared to Twitter last night, Wu offered thanks to those who voted for.

Several elected Massachusetts Democrats endorsed Wu in her run for mayor, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Wu, whose parents immigrated to America from Taiwan, is from Chicago and moved to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Wu will assume the position from Janey on Nov. 16.

In a concession speech Tuesday night, Essaibi George recognized the historical aspect to Wu being elected.

“I wanna offer a big congratulations to Michelle Wu,” Essaibi George said. “She is the first woman, the first person of color, and as an Asian American, the first to be elected mayor of Boston. I know this is no small feat. You know this is no small feat.”