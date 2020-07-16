Michelle Obama to host podcast on ‘relationships’

Former first lady Michelle Obama on July 29 will debut a new podcast on Spotify focusing on relationships, according to a news release.

“The Michelle Obama Podcast” will be produced by President Obama and the first lady’s production company, Higher Ground.

Episode topics will focus on sibling relationships, raising children, women’s health, mentorship and marriage.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Michelle Obama said in a news release. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

Guests will include the former first lady’s brother, Craig Robinson, and mother, Marian Robinson; late-night host Conan O’Brien; top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett; journalist Michele Norris; and Dr. Sharon Malone, who is married to former Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder.

Since leaving office, Obama has published her memoir “Becoming,” and produced a Netflix documentary of the same name.