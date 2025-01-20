Michelle Obama skips Trump inauguration as Barack arrives solo

Former President Barack Obama arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Monday for President-elect Trump’s inauguration ceremony without former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Obama was introduced at the ceremony and walked into the swearing-in ceremony inside the Capitol alone. The ceremony was moved indoors due to the intense cold.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush arrived alongside their spouses, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Laura Bush.

Michelle Obama’s absence from the inauguration came as no surprise, since the Obamas released a statement last week announcing that while the former president would be in attendance, the former first lady would not be in attendance.

The Obamas’ statement did not provide a reason as to why the former first lady was skipping the event. Michelle Obama also skipped former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this month.

A notable moment at Carter’s funeral came when Obama and Trump, who were seated next to each other, were seen chatting and laughing like old friends despite the history of political animosity between the Democratic former president and the returning Republican.

All three former presidents and their wives attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, including Hillary Clinton, after she lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump. Carter also attended.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did not attend President Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.