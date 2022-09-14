Michelle Obama partners with climate organizations to mobilize young voters ahead of the midterms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former first lady Michelle Obama announced a new voting initiative Wednesday in partnership with climate and community organizations to bolster youth voter participation in the 2022 midterm elections.

When We All Vote is coined as “a national, nonpartisan voting initiative” founded by Obama and led by Climate Power, according to a statement released. The campaign is said to educate young voters about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act while also “equip[ing] them with the tools to make their voices heard in November.”

“With passage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s historic investments in climate action, we have an unprecedented opportunity to motivate young people to turn out to the polls. This campaign will educate them about the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate benefits and give them the tools they need to make their voices heard,” Lori Lodes, Executive Director of Climate Power, said in the statement released.

When We All Vote, in partnership with the other organizations, launched an online site for voters to check on their voter registration, find local polling stations, as well as to pledge to vote in November. The groups will be rallying on Sept. 19. ahead of National Voter Registration Day. The statement said special guests would be in attendance but did not specify who.

Fox News Digital reached out to Civic Nation for confirmation on whether Obama will attend the rally but did not immediately hear back.

“We know the power of youth voters in 2020 led to the biggest investment in climate action in history,” said Stephanie L. Young, Executive Director of When We All Vote, said in the press release. “When We All Vote is dedicated to doing our part to ensure every youth voter is ready to use their voice to create the change they need to succeed.”

Former President Barack Obama is also hitting the campaign trail ahead of the November midterms, with the former president having attended a Democrat-hosted fundraiser in New York City last week. Obama joined Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as they carried “a conversation.”

The Obamas also recently appeared alongside President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden during the Obamas’ portraits unveiling at the White House. Despite praising Biden during his speech, The Washington Post reported “long-simmering tension, and even some jealousy, between the circles around Obama and Biden,” after Obama jokingly called the president “Vice President Biden” in April.

