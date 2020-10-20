Michael Flynn endorses Doug Collins in Georgia Senate race

EXCLUSIVE: Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn endorsed Republican Rep. Doug Collins in his campaign for U.S. Senate against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, saying that the congressman from Georgia was “willing to stand” with him and President Trump during the Russia investigation.

“America and the citizens of Georgia need the ‘forged by fire’ leadership of Doug Collins in the United States Senate,” Flynn told Fox News. “As the deep state attacked our very way of life, Doug Collins was willing to stand in the breach, shoulder to shoulder with our president, Donald J. Trump.”

Flynn added that Collins is “fearless, tells it like it is, and always takes the path of truth against the vicious attacks and lies from the radical left.”

“America and Georgia need leaders and fighters in the Senate — not weak-kneed Republicans who bail when the going gets tough,” Flynn continued. “That is among the many reasons I’m proud to endorse Doug Collins as the next U.S. Senator from the great state of Georgia.”

“When the deep state came after me and President Trump, very few Republicans were willing to stand with us—Doug Collins was one of them,” Flynn said in a statement to Fox News. “He is never afraid to tell it how it is, and he will always fight for what’s right against the radical left.”

OUTSIDE COUNSEL APPOINTED BY JUDGE IN FLYNN CASE URGES DOJ MOTION TO DISMISS THE CASE BE DENIED

Collins is Flynn’s second endorsement this month. Flynn endorsed right-wing activist Republican candidate Laura Loomer in her long-shot congressional race in Florida.

Collins, on Monday, called Flynn a “true patriot,” and said he was “proud” to receive his endorsement.

“The Obama Administration and the DC Swamp did everything it could to try to ruin his reputation and smear his good name, but General Flynn never stopped fighting to expose the truth,” Collins said. “General Flynn is a hero to me and to so many Americans, and I couldn’t be more proud to have his support.”

Collins, before launching his Senate bid, was the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, which was one of many congressional panels investigating the Trump-Russia probe. Collins had been critical of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation; and last year released a number of transcripts from closed-door interviews the panel held with top Justice Department and FBI officials.

Mueller’s investigation yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Flynn was charged during Mueller’s probe with making false statements to the FBI about his communications with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn pleaded guilty but has since sought to withdraw his guilty plea, maintaining his innocence, while asserting that FBI agents acted improperly when they questioned him in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Justice Department, earlier this year, made a motion to dismiss the case, raising concerns about the investigators’ conduct. The Justice Department’s move came after unsealed FBI notes revealed that there had been a question regarding what the purpose of Flynn’s interview was: whether the aim was find out the truth or to get him to lie and thus subject him to being prosecuted or fired.

Flynn ended up facing charges and being terminated from the national security adviser job.