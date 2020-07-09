Michael Cohen, former Trump attorney, taken back into custody
A lawyer for Michael Cohen tells Fox News that Cohen was taken back into custody Thursday morning and is now at the Metro Detention Center in Brooklyn.
Cohen, the former attorney for President Trump who was imprisoned last year after pleading guilty to several charges, was released to home confinement in May amid concerns over coronavirus. Recent reports said Cohen was seen at restaurants in Manhattan.
