Miami mayor, Florida Congress members to attend first-of-its-kind conservative climate rally

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and three members of Congress will attend a first-of-its-kind conservative climate rally in the South Florida entrepreneurial hub this weekend.

Florida Republican Reps. Carlos Curbelo, Maria Salazar and Carlos Giménez will join the Republican mayor for the “American Conservative Climate Rally” hosted by The American Conservation Coalition, a nonprofit aiming to “mobilize” young conservatives around environmental issues, in Miami on June 5.

“We’re hoping to highlight conservative leadership on the issue and demonstrate that conservatives all over the country want reasonable, commonsense environmental solutions,” ACC Communications Director Karly Matthews told Fox News.

An event page for the rally says signs and “swag bags” will be provided to attendees

“The conservative movement in Florida is at the very forefront of climate change action, and it’s time to take the next step to demonstrate our dedication to protecting our environment! Come show your support for the right way forward on climate change,” the event description reads.

Representatives from the Florida Federation of Young Republicans, Miami Young Republicans, the Florida Federation of Republican Women, the College Republican National Committee and Maverick PAC, as well as state lawmakers including Florida Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, Florida Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera and Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lag will also be in attendance.

The ACC has been supportive of Republican lawmakers working to tackle climate change from a market-based, conservative approach that won’t encroach on the middle class.

Republicans argue that the left’s climate policies like the Green New Deal would harm U.S. taxpayers and make the country more dependent on other energy-dominant countries like Russia and China.