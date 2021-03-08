Mexico migrant camp 'ground zero' for border surge greeting Biden administration: Griff Jenkins

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins got a close look at “ground zero” for the border surge greeting the Biden administration in its early weeks, showing viewers a crowded migrant camp just over the southern border in Matamoros, Mexico.

“It’s ground zero for the surge here at the border,” Jenkins said Monday on “Outnumbered.”

The administration has denied the surge in migrant crossings constitutes a crisis, but the increase in asylum seekers is threatening to overwhelm border officials and overcrowd housing facilities.

The White House recently defended the opening of a new child migrant holding facility that was criticized under the Trump administration. Press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration’s policy is “not to expel unaccompanied children who arrive at the border.”

‘WE ARE SERIOUSLY IN TROUBLE’: ARIZONA SHERIFF SAYS ‘POLITICS’ TO BLAME FOR BORDER CRISIS

Republican critics have charged the migrant surge stems from Biden’s “open border” policies, in sharp contrast to the the Trump administration.

Jenkins also revealed 185 migrants at the Matamoros border crossing have tested positive for coronavirus in the adjacent town of Brownsville, Texas, before being released.

“The migrants that were in this camp that didn’t get across, where have they gone? Well, they’ve gone throughout the city,” Jenkins said. “A lot of them told us they plan to cross illegally if they can’t get across the legal way.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Fox & Friends” co-host and guest panelist Brian Kilmeade warned the U.S. is “not prepared to handle” the ingress of new arrivals.

“These would-be illegal immigrants … if they continue at this pace it will be the highest in 20 years,” he said. “That’s a crisis. They are being placed in Texas, Pennsylvania, and Kansas.”

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.