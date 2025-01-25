Mexico denies access to land for US deportation flight after miscommunication, State Dept. official says

Mexico reportedly denied land access to a U.S. military plane slated to transport illegal immigrants to the country this week, a move highlighting tensions between the United States and its southern neighbor as the Trump administration continues to crack down on illegal migrants.

Citing two U.S. defense officials and a third person familiar with the situation, NBC News reported that two Air Force C-17s bound for Guatemala carrying about 80 people each flew deportees Thursday night out of the U.S.

A third flight bound for Mexico never took off after Mexico declined to consent to the landing, the report said. Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Flying deportees into a foreign country requires the cooperation of that nation’s government.

It wasn’t clear why Mexico blocked the flight, but tensions over the Trump administration’s tough illegal immigration policies have strained relations between the countries.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said she opposes Trump’s executive orders to combat illegal immigration, including reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims play out in the U.S.

Before taking office this week, Trump promised mass deportations, initially targeting criminal illegal immigrants and tougher immigration standards and vetting procedures.

Trump also ordered 1,500 active duty troops to the southern border to boost the military presence there.

In recent days, federal immigration authorities have made hundreds of arrests, including gang members and others with criminal histories, as part of Trump’s mass deportation efforts.