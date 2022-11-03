Mexican authorities stop tractor-trailer crammed with more than 120 illegal migrants

The government of Mexico stopped a tractor-trailer packed with 123 migrants, who had little to no ventilation, from getting to the U.S. southern border, Border Patrol announced this week.

Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector said that Mexican authorities last week detained a tractor-trailer that was hiding the enormous number of people.

They say that the migrants were trapped for more than six hours and there was little to no ventilation and no avenues of escape.

After they were rescued, they were treated for dehydration by medical personnel. Sector Chief Jason Owens said that its bi-national efforts with the Mexican government are a “great example” of the partnerships needed at the border.

It is the latest shocking incident of human smuggling as hundreds of thousands of migrants seek to enter the U.S. illegally, either by turning themselves in to Border Patrol or by sneaking past agents as “gotaways.”

Authorities have stopped a number of vehicles packed with migrants, including chasing vehicles in the U.S. as they seek to evade law enforcement. The consequences can frequently be deadly. More than 50 migrants died in the summer when they were abandoned in a tractor trailer on a desolate road in San Antonio.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced this week that it is investigating a car crash in La Joya after a truck driver evaded law enforcement, crashed and rolled his vehicle over in a dirt road. The 12 occupants were ejected and one was killed. Texas DPS said it suspected human smuggling.

Meanwhile, the total number of migrant deaths at the U.S. southern border in fiscal year 2022 was 856 – the highest and deadliest ever on record.

Overall, there were more than 2.3 million migrant encounters this fiscal year, up from the more than 1.7 million encountered in fiscal year 2021.

With Border Patrol overwhelmed and demand for smuggling high, it means that smugglers are ramping up their efforts to get people into the U.S. illegally.

Texas law enforcement announced this week that it stopped a human smuggling attempt involving an Uber driver.

On Thursday, Texas DPS announced that on Monday it stopped an SUV for a traffic violation at which point three people bailed out. Troopers found six illegal immigrants being smuggled inside, including a 9-year-old boy hidden in the trunk. One of the passengers was a known Tango Blast gang member.

Both driver and passenger were arrested and charged with human smuggling and illegal possession of a weapon after a trooper located a handgun inside the glove box. The illegal immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol.